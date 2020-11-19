Sections
Home / India News / SC defers hearing on Sudarshan TV show for two weeks

SC defers hearing on Sudarshan TV show for two weeks

The Apex Court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Firoz Iqbal Khan against Sudarshan TV news channel for a programme on the alleged infiltration of Muslims into the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), and he sought directions from the Apex Court against the telecast of the said programme and take serious action against the TV channel.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 18:42 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

The Supreme Court deferred hearing on a petition against the ‘Bindas Bol’ show of Sudarshan TV news channel for two weeks. (HT File photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred for two weeks in the hearing on a petition against the ‘Bindas Bol’ show of Sudarshan TV news channel.

The Apex Court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Firoz Iqbal Khan against Sudarshan TV news channel for a programme on the alleged infiltration of Muslims into the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), and he sought directions from the Apex Court against the telecast of the said programme and take serious action against the TV channel.

The three-judge bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, had given time to all the parties to respond to the affidavit filed by the central government and adjourned the hearing after two weeks.

“We will hear the matter after two weeks,” the bench led by Justice Chandrachud said.



The other two judges in the bench hearing the case are Justices Indira Banerjee and Indu Malhotra.

The central government had, in its affidavit, stated that ‘Bindas Bol’ was not in “good taste” and it violated the Programme Code. It, however, had allowed the programme to run with certain modifications, moderations, and with the due procedure of law and statute.

The Apex Court had in its interim order on September 15 stayed the telecast of the remaining episodes of the programme on “UPSC Jihad” till further orders.

It had decided to examine the larger issue in the case, with respect to the balancing of free speech, with other constitutional values, including the fundamental right to equality and fair treatment for every segment of citizens.

