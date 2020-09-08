Sections
SC dismisses plea against rise in petrol, diesel prices

Petrol and diesel prices are over Rs 80, which is over 150% more than the manufacturing cost

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 15:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The petitioner had highlighted that the current price of crude oil was hovering at around Rs 38 per barrel and the total cost of manufacturing and selling of petrol and diesel would be around Rs 30 per litre. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking deregulation of petrol and diesel prices and to pass on the benefits to the public owing to a slump in international crude oil rates since April.

The petition filed by a Kerala-based advocate, Shaji J Kodankandath, said that oil marketing companies (OMCs), which are directly under the operational control of the central government, were increasing petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis even though international crude oil prices have been at an all-time low since April.

“Do you seriously want to argue this? If you do, we will impose costs,” said Justice Rohinton Nariman.

The petitioner’s lawyer chose not to pursue the case and accepted that the matter fell within the ambit of the government’s policy decision.



The petitioner had highlighted that the current price of crude oil was hovering at around Rs 38 per barrel and the total cost of manufacturing and selling of petrol and diesel would be around Rs 30 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices are over Rs 80, which is over 150% more than the manufacturing cost.

“The price of diesel, which is traditionally lower than petrol, has increased. Diesel costs more than petrol in some cities for the first time in recent history,” the plea cited.

