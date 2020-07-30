SC dismisses plea seeking CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, has dismissed a petition seeking a CBI enquiry in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The petition, filed by one Alka Priya, demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Priya, in her petition, claimed that Rajput was a good person,adding that the actor had sponsored several children to NASA. The bench said it does not know whether the person was good or bad and stated that the matter is being investigated by Mumbai Police.

“We are not on whether the person was good or bad. The matter is being investigated by Mumbai Police. We are dismissing it,” the bench said.

Also read: Mayawati wades into row over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

The case of actor’s death took a new turn after his father, Krishna Kumar Singh, filed a complaint with Bihar police earlier this week accusing his rumoured girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, and six others, for the actor’s alleged suicide. The Bollywood actor died by suicide on June 14.

KK Singh alleged that Chakraborty had kept the actor from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account, he stated.

“At one point of time, my son decided to give up films, settle down in Coorg and pursue farming. He was blackmailed by Chakraborty who threatened him that she would make his medical history public and let the world know that he was mentally unstable, putting his career in jeopardy,” the father stated in the FIR.