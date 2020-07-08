Sections
Home / India News / SC grants interim bail to Unitech promoter Chandra

A bench of headed by justice DY Chandrachud allowed Chandra’s plea on the ground that both his parents have been infected with Covid-19 and hospitalised.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 04:17 IST

By Murali Krishnan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chandra’s father is in ICU of MAX hospital while his mother, who is a gynecologist, is also hospitalised. Chandra had sought interim bail citing the health condition of his parents. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail for a period of 30 days to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, who has been in Delhi’s Tihar jail since August 2017 after he was arrested on charges of cheating and duping homebuyers.

“We are of the view that a case for the grant of interim bail has been made out on humanitarian grounds since both the parents of the applicant have tested positive for Covid-19 and having regard to their advanced age. We direct that Sanjay Chandra shall be released on interim bail for a period of thirty days from the date of his actual release”, the bench which also comprised justice MR Shah ordered.

Chandra’s father is in ICU of MAX hospital while his mother, who is a gynecologist, is also hospitalised. Chandra had sought interim bail citing the health condition of his parents.



