SC judge, family in self-quarantine after cook tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi: A sitting judge of the Supreme Court (SC) and his family members have quarantined themselves after their cook tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Thursday.

The cook had gone on leave on May 7 and could have contracted the disease while he was away, sources said.

But the judge, who till recently heard cases via video-conferencing, quarantined himself along with his family members as a precautionary measure.

Earlier on April 27, a 37-year-old SC employee had tested Covid-19 positive. Two registrars of the apex court, who had interacted with the infected employee, and other security personnel at the SC were placed under quarantine to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

SC, which is closed because of the pandemic, has been hearing only urgent cases since March 23 via video-conferencing.

On March 23, the SC had issued a circular, suspending the entry of lawyers and litigants to the court premises and directing that only urgent cases would be taken up for hearing via video-conferencing during the lockdown period, which was enforced on March 25 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The SC is conducting video-conferencing through ‘Vidyo app’, which can be downloaded on both mobile phones and desktop.

Friday is the last working day for the apex court before it closes for summer vacation. While many high courts have cancelled their summer vacation to make up for the loss of working hours due to the lockdown, the SC is yet to make any official announcement.