Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / SC judge UU Lalit recuses himself from hearing pleas against Andhra Pradesh CM

SC judge UU Lalit recuses himself from hearing pleas against Andhra Pradesh CM

“I have difficulties. As a lawyer I had represented one of the parties. I will pass an order for it to be listed before a Bench without me,” Justice Lalit said.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 12:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi

Supreme Court (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Supreme Court judge U U Lalit on Monday recused himself from hearing pleas seeking action against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy for levelling allegations against the judiciary.

“I have difficulties. As a lawyer I had represented one of the parties. I will pass an order for it to be listed before a Bench without me,” Justice Lalit said.

A bench comprising justices Lalit, Vineet Saran and S Ravindra Bhat was to hear three petitions seeking various reliefs against Reddy.

The pleas alleged that Reddy not only wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde levelling allegations against the judiciary but also held a press conference in which false statements were made.

In an unprecedented move, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister had on October 6 written to the CJI alleging that the Andhra Pradesh High Court was being used to “destabilise and topple my democratically elected government”.

The three separate petitions were filed by advocates G S Mani, Sunil Kumar Singh and Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘3rd wave of Covid-19 has passed its peak in Delhi,’ says health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 16, 2020 12:15 IST
Shah, Nadda to attend ceremony as Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM
Nov 16, 2020 12:11 IST
India will miss the bus to economic development: Chinese media
Nov 16, 2020 11:29 IST
7 killed after vehicle falls in khud in Himachal, PM Modi expresses grief
Nov 16, 2020 11:48 IST

latest news

SC judge recuses himself from hearing pleas against Andhra CM Reddy
Nov 16, 2020 12:28 IST
Australia team to do ‘barefoot circles’ as anti-racism statement
Nov 16, 2020 12:20 IST
Kajal and Gautam cling to each other in stunning underwater pics, see here
Nov 16, 2020 12:28 IST
Bihar: Maoists blow up community hall in Gaya, demand Rs2 crore from JD(U) leader
Nov 16, 2020 12:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.