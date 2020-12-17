Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Will Kunal Kamra face contempt proceedings for his tweets? Supreme Court to decide tomorrow

Will Kunal Kamra face contempt proceedings for his tweets? Supreme Court to decide tomorrow

Attorney General K K Venugopal had last month given his consent for initiating contempt proceedings against Kamra for his November 18 tweets in which he allegedly criticised the top court.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 12:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kamra had allegedly criticised the top court in his tweets which the Attorney General said were in “bad taste”. Venugopal had also said that it was time people understood that attacking it brazenly will attract punishment. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint)

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on contempt petitions filed against comedian Kunal Kamra. The petitions against the stand-up comedian were filed by two law students Shrirang Katneshwarkar and Skand Bajpai and a lawyer Abhijudaya Mishra.

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah will pass the orders on Friday.

Attorney General K K Venugopal had last month given his consent for initiating contempt proceedings against Kamra for his November 18 tweet, saying it was “grossly vulgar and obnoxious” and tended to lower the authority of the Supreme Court.

The consent of either the Attorney General or the Solicitor General is necessary, under section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, for initiating contempt proceedings against a person.



Kamra had allegedly criticised the top court in his tweets which the Attorney General said were in “bad taste”. Venugopal had also said that it was time people understood that attacking it brazenly will attract punishment.

The petitioners claimed that Kamra started publishing tweets on November 11 when the top court was hearing the appeal of journalist Arnab Goswami against the Bombay High Court’s order rejecting his plea seeking interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Kamra had refused to retract his tweets and apologise.

“The tweets I recently put out have been found in contempt of court. All that I tweeted was from my view of the Supreme Court of India giving a partial decision in favour of a Prime Time Loudspeaker,” he said in a statement addressed to Venugopal and the judges on his Twitter page. “My view hasn’t changed because the silence of the Supreme Court of India on matters of other’s personal liberty cannot go uncriticized. I don’t intend to retract my tweets or apologise for them. I believe they speak for themselves,” he had added.

(With inputs from agencies)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
by Shishir Gupta
SC to pass order on plea seeking contempt action against Kamra tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
India’s 42nd communications satellite moments away from launch
by Anonna Dutt | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Gehlot govt finishes 2 crisis ridden years with few hits and misses
by Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

Border sledges McGrath, leaves Manjrekar, and Bhogle in splits
by hindustantimes.com
Swara describes her photoshoot: ‘Torn stockings, mismatching bedsheets’
by HT Entertainment Desk
Palestinians left waiting as Israel is set to deploy Covid vaccine
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Mcgrath, Border explain why India need to attack in 2nd session
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.