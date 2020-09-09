SC resolves Char Dham road width issue; order awaited

The report stated that in some stretches, both lengths and breadths had been expanded without permission and that had led to accumulation and dumping of more muck. (HT photo)

A Supreme Court (SC) bench on Tuesday heard Ravi Chopra, the chairman of the high-powered committee (HPC), which is reviewing the Char Dham highway project in Uttarakhand, and accepted the final report submitted by the panel.

The apex court had constituted the HPC last year to review the environmental impacts of the project. Some members of the HPC and the Centre has been at odds over the highway’s width.

While the Centre has been arguing for a two-lane highway with seven-metre carriageways, some HPC members contended that such a broad width would be dangerous for the fragile Himalayan ecology because it is highly susceptible to landslides.

The Centre was represented by solicitor-general Tushar (S-G) Mehta, who submitted an affidavit of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The ministry argued that the seven-metre width was required for strategic roads connecting to international borders such as the one between India and China.

Though an order on the matter is yet to be published by the SC, the advocate, who represented the petitioner, said that the contention about the highway’s width had been addressed by the apex court.

The apex court ordered that the MoRTH’s 2018 circular meant for hilly and mountainous regions must be complied for the Char Dham highway project as well. The circular had specified a width of 5.5 metres for highways in these hostile terrains.

“The SC has clearly said that in the Char Dham project’s intermediate lane configuration with road width of 5.5 metres has to be followed, as per the MoRTH’s circular of 2018 meant for hilly and mountainous regions. The Centre’s plan of building a seven-metre wide highway will not be considered. I have highlighted that a lot of damage has been done to the fragile ecology of the Himalayas. Now, the damages have to be mitigated,” said Sanjay Parikh, a senior advocate, who appeared for the petitioners.

Several landslides were triggered by the construction works of Char Dham highway this year, according to the HPC.

Half of Uttarakhand’s geographical area is highly or moderately susceptible to landslides, MoRTH cited in its affidavit to the SC.

The affidavit, seen by HT, said that the Geological Survey of India (GSI) was engaged by the MoRTH to carry out landslide susceptibility mapping of such vulnerable areas of Uttarakhand.

The mapping revealed that high to moderate landslide susceptible areas are around 50% of the hill state’s total geographical area. Landslides have been reported at various locations this year “establishing that Char Dham highway project work is not the only cause for landslides”.

The MoRTH cited a report by the Disaster Management Centre of Uttarakhand, which showed that between January 1 and August 28, 66 people were killed, 40 injured and 419 buildings destroyed due to natural disasters.

Landslides claimed 22 lives and another 38 died because of flash floods. While other accidents took six more lives.

Ravi Chopra, chairman, HPC, had submitted a detailed report to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on August 13 citing various environmental lapses and violations that took place during the implementation of the project.

The report pointed out that the project had carried out extensive work such as felling of thousands of trees without a clearance granted by the MoEFCC.

The report stated that in some stretches both lengths and breadths had been expanded without permission and that had led to accumulation and dumping of more muck.

“Works such as hill cutting, digging and dumping of muck is in gross violation of the Forest Conservation (FC) Act, 1980, which has resulted in massive damage to the ecology of these valleys,” the report added.

The Char Dham all-weather highway’s length is 889 kilometres and seeks to connect the pilgrimage sites of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.