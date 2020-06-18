Sections
Home / India News / SC seeks CBSE response to plea against board exams in July

SC seeks CBSE response to plea against board exams in July

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s response to a plea seeking quashing of the latter’s May 18 decision...

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 00:15 IST

By Murali Krishnan,

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s response to a plea seeking quashing of the latter’s May 18 decision to hold the remaining board examinations for Class 10 and 12 from July 1 to July 15.

The CBSE’s lawyer did not have concrete instructions from his client and sought time to respond.

The court did not issue a formal notice but asked CBSE to consider the plea and respond by June 23 whether it would go ahead with the exams.

CBSE on May 18 issued a notification on holding the remaining examinations. It put ongoing exams on hold two months earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Four parents have filed the petition saying their children face the risk of contracting the infection if they appear for the exams while citing warnings that the infections will peak in July. They have called the fresh notification for the exams arbitrary.

The court asked the petitioner’s counsel, Rishi Malhotra, what his clients’ proposal was in case the examinations are postponed. Malhotra told the court that results should be declared as per marks scored in exams held and internal assessment scores of the papers for which exams have not been held.

The petition noted the exams were being held across 15,000 centres and added ensuring proper cleanliness and safety standards as prescribed would be “a herculean task”.

“[Covid] cases in India are rising dramatically and as on date there are almost 3,00,000 cases... Moreover, even if it is to be assumed that 50 percent of the cases are asymptomatic, then the students appearing for these exams could also be potential careers themselves posing a great risk to the other family members,” the petition said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China steps up cyberattacks: Intel
Jun 18, 2020 00:42 IST
‘Test a must,’ says Kerala CM on certificates for W Asia returnees
Jun 18, 2020 00:37 IST
Plea to transfer PM-CARES fund to NDRF: SC notice to Centre
Jun 18, 2020 00:37 IST
CBI registers fraud case against BJP’s Mumbai gen secy, others
Jun 18, 2020 00:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.