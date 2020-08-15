Sections
Home / India News / SC seeks details of spectrum users of insolvent firms

SC seeks details of spectrum users of insolvent firms

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked Shyam Divan, counsel representing the resolution professional of RCom, that if Reliance Jio has been using the spectrum with RCom and whether Jio can pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues of RCom.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 02:44 IST

By Ishita Guha & Prathma Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

While Reliance Jio is owned by Mukesh Ambani, RCom is led by his younger brother Anil Ambani. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court on Friday asked bankrupt telecom companies, including Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom), Aircel Group and Videocon Telecommunications Ltd, to furnish details of those using spectrum with insolvent firms. This came after RCom told the apex court that Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has been using its spectrum.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked Shyam Divan, counsel representing the resolution professional of RCom, that if Reliance Jio has been using the spectrum with RCom and whether Jio can pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues of RCom. While Reliance Jio is owned by Mukesh Ambani, RCom is led by his younger brother Anil Ambani.

Divan said RCom is in asset-sharing agreement with Reliance Jio since 2016, and the DoT has been informed about the pact along with payment of required fee to use the spectrum. The bench said spectrum is government property and no debtor can come in the way of public interest. The next hearing in the case is on 17 August.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SC seeks details of spectrum users of insolvent firms
Aug 15, 2020 02:44 IST
Amit Shah tests negative for Covid, to remain in home isolation
Aug 15, 2020 02:40 IST
Imran Khan again rakes up Kashmir issue on Pak’s Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020 02:24 IST
Punjab brings all cities under night curfew
Aug 15, 2020 02:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.