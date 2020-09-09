Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / SC seeks response from Centre, states on reopening of places of worship amid Covid-19

SC seeks response from Centre, states on reopening of places of worship amid Covid-19

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde issued notice on the petition to the Centre and all states and union territories. Interestingly, the CJI-headed bench on August 21 had allowed opening of three Jain temples in Mumbai for the last two days of the Paryushan festival.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:09 IST

By Abraham Thomas | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The apex court on Wednesday agreed to consider a PIL which questioned the closure of religious places during the Covid-19 pandemic although markets and commercial units had been permitted to open. (HT PHOTO.)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider a PIL which questioned the closure of religious places during the Covid-19 pandemic even as states are giving markets, manufacturing units and liquor stores priority to remain open.

“The pandemic due to unemployment, financial stress, etc. has affected the mental health of many followers and worshippers which can be majorly resolved by allowing religious places to reopen and helping them attain spiritual peace and happiness,” said a petition filed by a Gujarat-based public trust Gitarth Ganga Trust. The petitioner demanded opening of all places of worship belonging to all religions.

“Even when the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed opening of religious places under its May 30 “Unlock 1.0” guidelines, no order has been passed by states for nearly three months to allow opening of places of worship of all religions abiding with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued for containing the spread of Covid-19 released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 8, 2020,” said advocate Surjendu Sankar Das, who filed the petition for the trust.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde issued notice on the petition to the Centre and all states and union territories. Interestingly, the CJI-headed bench on August 21 had allowed opening of three Jain temples in Mumbai for the last two days of the Paryushan festival. While allowing five devotees at a time to offer worship at the Jain temples in Dadar, Byculla and Chembur, the bench had remarked, “We find it strange that you (Maharashtra government) are allowing every activity involving economic interests and money. But if it involves religion, you say you cannot do it because of Covid-19.”



The present petition has adopted a similar line of argument by stating, “In permitting businesses and commercial activities and prohibiting religious practices, the states have weighed the risk of a Covid-19 outbreak with the “reward” of the value of the business.”

The petition goes on to state that it is concerned for the “well-being and spiritual happiness of each and every resident of India” and wants all religious places to open with all necessary precautions as not doing so violates fundamental rights of citizens to practice and profess any religion protected under Articles 25 and 26.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Sep 09, 2020 22:39 IST
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 22:31 IST
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

90 Ludhiana govt schools given ₹20K grant to set up educational parks
Sep 09, 2020 23:32 IST
75-yr-old victim’s co-worker masterminded armed robbery in Ludhiana
Sep 09, 2020 23:32 IST
Teenagers’ e-cigarette use declined in 2020, US survey shows
Sep 09, 2020 23:31 IST
Dr Kang tipped to be Chandigarh’s next director health services
Sep 09, 2020 23:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.