SC seeks response from Centre, states on reopening of places of worship amid Covid-19

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider a PIL which questioned the closure of religious places during the Covid-19 pandemic even as states are giving markets, manufacturing units and liquor stores priority to remain open.

“The pandemic due to unemployment, financial stress, etc. has affected the mental health of many followers and worshippers which can be majorly resolved by allowing religious places to reopen and helping them attain spiritual peace and happiness,” said a petition filed by a Gujarat-based public trust Gitarth Ganga Trust. The petitioner demanded opening of all places of worship belonging to all religions.

“Even when the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed opening of religious places under its May 30 “Unlock 1.0” guidelines, no order has been passed by states for nearly three months to allow opening of places of worship of all religions abiding with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued for containing the spread of Covid-19 released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 8, 2020,” said advocate Surjendu Sankar Das, who filed the petition for the trust.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde issued notice on the petition to the Centre and all states and union territories. Interestingly, the CJI-headed bench on August 21 had allowed opening of three Jain temples in Mumbai for the last two days of the Paryushan festival. While allowing five devotees at a time to offer worship at the Jain temples in Dadar, Byculla and Chembur, the bench had remarked, “We find it strange that you (Maharashtra government) are allowing every activity involving economic interests and money. But if it involves religion, you say you cannot do it because of Covid-19.”

The present petition has adopted a similar line of argument by stating, “In permitting businesses and commercial activities and prohibiting religious practices, the states have weighed the risk of a Covid-19 outbreak with the “reward” of the value of the business.”

The petition goes on to state that it is concerned for the “well-being and spiritual happiness of each and every resident of India” and wants all religious places to open with all necessary precautions as not doing so violates fundamental rights of citizens to practice and profess any religion protected under Articles 25 and 26.