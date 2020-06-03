Supreme Court sends plea to rename India as ‘Bharat’ to govt

The court issued a notice to the Centre for its response to the second plea. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sent a petition seeking renaming of India as Bharat for the Centre’s consideration. The petitioner, Namah, a Delhi resident, said the word Bharat instilled national pride while India is of Greek origin.

“Now the time is ripe to recognise the country by its original and authentic name Bharat, especially when our cities have been renamed to identify with the Indian ethos.”

A Chief Justice of India S A Bobde-led bench was unconvinced and read out Article 1 of the Constitution to the petitioner’s lawyer that says “India that is Bharat.”

The petitioner sought an amendment to the Article and referred to the Constituent Assembly debates that made a strong pitch for the adoption of Bharat and not India. “The removal of the English name will instill a sense of pride in our own nationality, especially our future generation,” the petition said.

The bench refused to interfere but send the petition as a representation to the Centre for its consideration.

Minutes later, it took up another plea to replace “Bombay” in Bombay High Court with Maharashtra. The plea has been filed by V P Patil, a retired judicial officer.

Patil cited Clause 4(1) of Maharashtra (Adaptation of Laws-State and Concerned Subjects) Order, 1960, which substitutes “High Court of Bombay” with “High Court of Maharashtra”.

“The word ‘Maharashtra’ denotes special significance in life of Maharashtrian and that its usage must also find expression in the name of the HC as an expression of culture and right to heritage as protected under Articles 19, 21 and 29 of the Constitution,” the plea said.

