SC sets Aug 31 deadline for Babri order

The Supreme Court on Friday extended by three months the deadline to deliver the verdict in the criminal trial against LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti over the demolition of the Babri Masjid, as it asked special judge SK Yadav to pronounce the judgment by August 31.

The top court asked the special judge to make use of video-conferencing facilities to ensure that the recording of evidence was completed and there was no inordinate delay in concluding the trial.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are on trial for the 1992 demolition of the mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. They have been charged for various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including promoting enmity between religious groups, making statements affecting national integration or which are likely to cause public mischief.

“We may indicate that video conferencing facilities are available and should be used by Shri Yadav in order to complete all evidence… We extend the period to complete evidence and deliver judgment till 31st August, 2020,” the bench headed by justice Rohinton Nariman said after the special judge wrote to the court on May 6, stating that recording of evidence was yet to be completed.

This will be the third time the court is setting a deadline for completion of trial in the 27-year-old case. In April 2017, the Supreme Court ordered that additional charge of criminal conspiracy under section 120B of IPC be framed against the accused leaders. BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri Masjid was demolished and who is one of the accused in the case, was given immunity by the top court under Article 361 of the Constitution as he is currently the governor of Rajasthan. The apex court had also ordered the special court to complete the trial within two years.

Subsequently, the court took up the matter in July 2019 and extended the deadline for completion of the trial and delivery of the verdict by nine months. The deadline expired on April 19 and the special judge wrote to the apex court on May 6, seeking an extension.

The SC heard the matter on Friday. “We are cognizant of the fact that Shri Yadav is making all efforts in order that the trial reach a just conclusion. However, given the original time frame and the extended time frame, the effort must now be to complete the proceedings and deliver judgment latest by 31st August, 2020,” the Supreme Court said.

The top court, in its landmark verdict on November 9 last year, decided the title suit on the disputed site at Ayodhya in favour of the Hindu parties, while also acknowledging that the demolition of the Babri Masjid was a “calculated act.”

“During the pendency of the suits, the entire structure of the mosque was brought down in a calculated act of destroying a place of public worship. The Muslims have been wrongly deprived of a mosque which had been constructed well over 450 years ago,” the November 9 judgment said.