SC slams Gujarat govt for 'attempts to suppress facts' regarding Rajkot hospital fire

SC slams Gujarat govt for ‘attempts to suppress facts’ regarding Rajkot hospital fire

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan told the counsel appearing for the Gujarat government that “no one can suppress the facts, the facts need to come out in the correct fashion”.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 18:31 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

Supreme Court of India (HT file photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the Gujarat government for its attempts to allegedly suppress facts regarding the fire in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Rajkot, which led to the death of five Covid-19 patients.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan told the counsel appearing for the Gujarat government that “no one can suppress the facts, the facts need to come out in the correct fashion”.

“We have seen your affidavit. According to you, everything is good. So far, as the state hospital is concerned all is well. So far inquiry commission is concerned that has also expired. Your stand is contrary to your own chief electrical engineering,” Justice MR Shah told Gujarat’s counsel.

Last week, the apex court had taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and expressed anguish over the same.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Central government told the bench that the Centre has issued a guideline under the NDM Act on fire safety. The court then posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

The bench was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the management of the Covid-19 crisis and mishandling of dead bodies. On the last hearing, the bench had sought a response from the Centre and a report from the Gujarat government over the incident.

