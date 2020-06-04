Sections
Home / India News / SC slams RBI on interest on loans in moratorium

SC slams RBI on interest on loans in moratorium

New Delhi: A three-member Supreme Court (SC) bench on Thursday took exception about banks levying interests on loans when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a moratorium on loan repayments...

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 17:52 IST

By Abraham Thomas,

New Delhi: A three-member Supreme Court (SC) bench on Thursday took exception about banks levying interests on loans when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a moratorium on loan repayments between March and August 31 because of the lockdown restrictions following the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The apex court made the observation while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by an Agra resident, Gajendra Sharma, who demanded a waiver on interest charged by a private bank citing the relief earlier announced by RBI on the payment of equated monthly instalments (EMIs) between March and August 31 due to the pandemic.

Petitioner Sharma specifically cited RBI’s March 27 and May 22 notifications announcing a moratorium on loan repayments while permitting banks to levy interest.

The three-member bench, comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul, and MR Shah, said, “On one hand you are granting moratorium (on loans) but continuing with interest. It is more detrimental.”



The court’s observation came a day after RBI submitted its response while opposing Sharma’s plea.

The central bank told the apex court: “RBI does not consider it prudent or appropriate to go for a forced waiver of interest, risking the financial viability of the banks it is mandated to regulate, and putting the interests of the depositors in jeopardy.”

But the court told Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Union Ministry of Finance, that: “You have to deal with two aspects –interest accruing during the period of moratorium and interest upon the interest that accumulates.”

The court asked the Centre and RBI to jointly work out a response by June 12, the next date of the hearing of the case.

Earlier, the court frowned upon RBI for leaking its affidavit in the media a day before the hearing.

Senior advocate Rajiv Dutta, who appeared on behalf of petitioner Sharma, drew the court’s attention and alleged that RBI leaked the affidavit to the media as it had sought to sensationalise the case and also took a dig at the central bank for backing private banks over the citizens’ financial woes triggered by the pandemic.

RBI stated in its affidavit that it shares the twin mandate to secure the interest of depositors and maintain financial stability as well. “Interest on advances (loans) forms an important and vital source of income for banks, which allows the banks to sustain and remain financially sound and profitable,” it added.

Petitioner Sharma, who runs an optical shop in Agra and had taken a home loan of Rs 37 lakh from a private bank, has stated in his plea that as a borrower he is not in a position to pay his EMIs because his earnings have become nil due to the lockdown restrictions.

“The imposition of interest (by banks) during the moratorium period is devastating and wrong,” he argued in his plea.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

OIL asks agencies to assess impact of Assam natural gas blowout
Jun 04, 2020 18:33 IST
How India and Australia have elevated their ties
Jun 04, 2020 18:32 IST
Akshay Kumar only Indian in Forbes 2020 World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities
Jun 04, 2020 18:30 IST
Hyderabad Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Jun 04, 2020 18:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.