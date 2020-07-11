Sections
Home / India News / SC to consider social media bar as bail rule

SC to consider social media bar as bail rule

UP police had filed an FIR against Choudhary on April 11 for various offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sedition (section 124A) and promoting enmity between religious groups (section 153-A), and Disaster Management Act.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 02:43 IST

By Murali Krishnan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh government while refusing to interfere with an order passed by the Allahabad high court on May 20 which granted bail to Congress leader Sachin Choudhary on the condition that he will not use social media. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine whether prohibition on use of social media can be prescribed as a pre-condition for granting bail.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh government while refusing to interfere with an order passed by the Allahabad high court on May 20 which granted bail to Congress leader Sachin Choudhary on the condition that he will not use social media. “What is wrong with an order asking you not to use social media? We don’t think it’s too onerous if a person’s participation on social media creates mischief. Why can’t the court say you don’t use the instrument which was used to cause mischief,” the bench remarked.

UP police had filed an FIR against Choudhary on April 11 for various offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sedition (section 124A) and promoting enmity between religious groups (section 153-A), and Disaster Management Act. The case was registered in connection with a press conference allegedly held by Choudhary in April questioning chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s handling of the pandemic.

The Allahabad high court released him on bail while setting a slew of conditions.



In his plea filed through advocate Keshav Ranjan, Choudhary maintained that he had only given a statement to media when they approached him. Choudhary also contested imposition of restrictions on use of social media as a condition for bail submitting that it is violative of freedom of speech under Article 19 of Constitution. The SC bench said that it will lay down a law regarding whether restrictions on social media can be imposed while granting bail.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Case filed for alleged bid to topple Rajasthan govt
Jul 11, 2020 02:48 IST
SC to consider social media bar as bail rule
Jul 11, 2020 02:43 IST
Refused ₹2,000, Burail man sets girlfriend on fire
Jul 11, 2020 01:56 IST
Panchkula’s Naman, Viha top Chandigarh tricity area in ICSE Class 10
Jul 11, 2020 01:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.