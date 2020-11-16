Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / SC to hear plea seeking removal of Andhra CM

SC to hear plea seeking removal of Andhra CM

A bench headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will hear the public interest litigation that also sought an explanation from Reddy for writing a letter to CJI SA Bobde making “wild and reckless” allegations against Justice NV Ramana.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 07:52 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. (PTI)

The Supreme Court will today hear a PIL seeking the removal of YS Jaganmohan Reddy from the post of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister over his “scandalising” remarks against the second senior-most judge of the top court.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, will hear the public interest litigation that also sought an explanation from Reddy for writing a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde making “wild and reckless” allegations against Justice NV Ramana.

The PIL, jointly filed by advocates GS Mani, Pradeep Kumar Yadav and SK Singh, contended that Jagan Mohan Reddy is facing more than 20 criminal cases including money laundering and corruption in the court which are very serious in nature.

Reddy should be removed as the Chief Minister as he, in public and media, had levelled such kind of allegations against the second senior-most judge of the apex court, Justice NV Ramana, without any basis, the plea said. The plea said that appropriate action for his removal as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh must be taken against him immediately by the top court.

“In order to get personal gain from the court by abusing his power and post as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, he allegedly openly made false, scandalised remarks, vague, and political allegations against a sitting judge of the top court only to tarnish the image of the judiciary in the public mind,” the plea said.

It also sought a detailed judicial enquiry, by constituting an internal committee headed by sitting or retired judges of Supreme Court or any authority including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), over the vague allegation made by Reddy against Justice Ramana.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
Nov 16, 2020 07:51 IST
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to space, kicking off regular crew flights from the US
Nov 16, 2020 06:50 IST
J&J starts two-dose trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the UK
Nov 16, 2020 07:33 IST
Covid-19 spike in Capital may hit Winter Session
Nov 16, 2020 03:38 IST

latest news

Cases filed by people show ‘unconstitutionality’ of election: Donald Trump
Nov 16, 2020 07:50 IST
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
Nov 16, 2020 07:51 IST
Will Williamson be released by SRH before IPL 2021? Warner gives an update
Nov 16, 2020 07:47 IST
North Korea’s Kim orders tightening of anti-coronavirus measures: Report
Nov 16, 2020 07:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.