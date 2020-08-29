Sections
Home / India News / SC to pronounce verdict on Vijay Mallya’s review plea on transfer of $40 million to his children

SC to pronounce verdict on Vijay Mallya’s review plea on transfer of $40 million to his children

The Supreme Court on Saturday said that on August 31 it would pronounce its verdict on the petition filed by businessman Vijay Mallya, who has sought review of its May 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Businessman Vijay Mallya (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Saturday said that on August 31 it would pronounce its verdict on the petition filed by businessman Vijay Mallya, who has sought review of its May 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children.

A bench of Justice UU Lalit and Justice Ashok Bhushan on August 27, through video-conferencing, had reserved the order after hearing both the parties in the case.The bench had said that there were two allegations against Vijay Mallya, failure to disclose his assests and siphoning off money.

The apex court had in June directed its registry to explain as to why Mallya’s review petition had not been listed before the concerned court for the last three years. It had directed the registry to furnish all the details including names of officials who had dealt with the file concerning the review petition in the last three years.

Mallya is an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines and is presently in the United Kingdom.



The Supreme Court’s May 9, 2017 order had come on a plea by consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI), which had said that Mallya had allegedly transferred $40 million received from British firm Diageo, to his children in “flagrant violation” of various judicial orders.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Civic chief submits proposal to appoint members from all parties to PMC’s medical college trust
Aug 29, 2020 20:41 IST
3 more succumb to Covid, 110 test positive in Mohali
Aug 29, 2020 20:41 IST
Reopening of places of worship: BJP stages protests against Maha government
Aug 29, 2020 20:40 IST
Unlock 4: Metro rail services to operate in graded manner from September 7
Aug 29, 2020 20:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.