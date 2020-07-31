SC turns down demand for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down the demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput even as his family and the Bihar government filed separate caveats to deny actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting the suicide, any immediate relief in the case.

The top court’s order came on a public interest litigation that asked for a court-monitored probe and said Rajput was a generous person who supported charities. But the bench, comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, wasn’t convinced. “This matter has nothing to do with the fact whether the person was good or bad. The case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police. We are dismissing this petition,” the bench held.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14. Since then, Mumbai Police have questioned 45 people, including top directors and producers but family of the actor – who hailed from Bihar – has remained unconvinced with the probe.

Last week, Rajput’s father KK Singh filed a police complaint in Patna that alleged Chakraborty and her family members of abetting the suicide, prompting Bihar Police to send a team of officers to Mumbai for the probe. Chakraborty and Rajput were in a live-in relationship.

On Wednesday, Chakraborty filed a petition in the apex court asking the FIR to be transferred to Mumbai from Bihar. She alleged that Rajput’s father had used his influence to rope her into the case. Chakraborty had also been questioned by Mumbai Police earlier.

But on Thursday, Rajput’s family filed a caveat seeking her petition not be heard without a notice or a hearing to the family. Later in the day, the Bihar government also filed a caveat and announced it hired senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to appear on behalf of state government to oppose Chakraborty’s plea.

Advocate Keshav Mohan appearing for Bihar, confirmed the development and said, “The Bihar government is a necessary party in this case as the petition by Rhea Chakraborty has challenged the jurisdiction of Bihar government to pursue the FIR lodged by KK Singh.” A caveat is a pre-emptive legal measure taken to ensure that a party does not get any favourable order without a notice or a hearing accorded to the opponent.

A senior Bihar government official said the administration might recommend CBI probe in the case, agreeing to the demand by Rajput’s family. The official said that Bihar government had the right to recommend a CBI probe because an FIR was lodged in its jurisdiction.