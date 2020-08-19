Sections
Supreme Court verdict on Rhea's petition to transfer FIR in Sushant's death case to Mumbai at 11am

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy will pronounce the judgement at 11am.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 08:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In her petition, Rhea Chakraborty said that Bihar Police have no jurisdiction in the case and that the actor’s death was being used for political gains ahead of elections in the state. (HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday deliver its verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty’s petition to transfer the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case from Patna to Mumbai.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy will pronounce the judgment at 11am.

The apex court had reserved its judgement on the actor’s petition after a hearing on August 11.

In her petition, Chakraborty said that the Bihar Police have no jurisdiction in the case and that the actor’s death was being used for political gains ahead of elections in the state. Heightened media attention and sensationalising of the case is another ground on which Chakraborty has sought the transfer of the case to Mumbai.



Based on Rajput’s father KK Singh’s complaint that Rhea Chakraborty was responsible for abetment of his son’s suicide, Patna Police registered an FIR on July 25.

Singh also alleged that Chakraborty illegally transferred Rs 15 crore from Rajput’s bank account. However, the actor has denied all allegations and maintained that she will cooperate with an investigation launched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Meanwhile, Singh was quizzed by the ED on his son’s finances on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also registered a case against Chakraborty and three members of her family members.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

