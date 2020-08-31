SC verdict on Vijay Mallya’s review plea on transfer of $40 mn to his children today

Vijay Mallya, who is an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore, is presently in the United Kingdom. (AP File Photo )

The Supreme Court will on Monday pronounce its verdict on a review petition filed by businessman Vijay Mallya on the court’s 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children.

The apex court had on May 9, 2017 held Mallya guilty of contempt for transferring $40 million to his son Siddharth Mallya and daughters Leanna Mallya and Tanya Mallya in violation of the court’s order. The order had come on a plea filed by a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) alleging that the liquor baron had received the money from British firm Diageo. They had accused him of concealing the facts and diverting money to his children in “flagrant violation” of various judicial orders.

The top court had on August 27 reserved the order that will be delivered today by a bench of justices UU Lalit and Ashok Bhushan.

The court had earlier asked Mallya about the “truthfulness” of his disclosure of assets and the transfer of money to his children.

In June, the apex court had directed its registry to explain as to why Mallya’s review petition had not been listed before the concerned court for the last three years and asked it to furnish all the details including names of officials who had dealt with the file concerning the review petition in the last three years.

Mallya, who is an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is presently in the United Kingdom.

