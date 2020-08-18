Sushant Singh Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict today on Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea

The Supreme Court will pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on a plea by actress Rhea Chakraborty who seeks the transfer of a first information report (FIR) lodged against her by the father of her former boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput from Patna to Mumbai.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation of this case from Bihar Police on August 5 and is now pursuing the charge of abetment of the late actor’s suicide against Rhea and her family members. Sushant’s father KK Singh in his complaint mentioned about Rs 15 crore transaction from his son’s accounts and suspected Rhea of blackmailing his son and seizing control of his bank documents and credit cards.

A single judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy will deliver the verdict at 11 am. The judgment was reserved on August 11 after the Court heard the lawyers appearing for Rhea, Sushant’s father, Bihar government, Maharashtra government and CBI.

The keenly awaited verdict will decide whether the FIR being investigated by CBI against Rhea, her parents, brother, and two associates can continue or the same should be transferred to Mumbai Police. Rhea stated in her petition that Bihar Police could not have registered the FIR on July 25 against her and her family as the incident (of Sushant’s death) took place in Mumbai. The 34-year old actor’s body was found lying in his Bandra flat on June 14.

The Bihar Police and KK Singh’s lawyer claimed that the late actor, being unmarried, his father will stand to acquire his finances being the legal heir and hence the consequences of his death will affect his father, whose place of residence is Patna. This will give Bihar Police the jurisdiction to lodge and investigate the offence.

The CBI maintained that the only FIR in relation to late actor’s death is the one being probed by it as the Mumbai Police is only inquiring into the cause of his death based on an accidental death report. For its part, the Mumbai Police has submitted its entire investigation records to the Court in a sealed cover. The state even alleged politics behind the lodging of FIR at Patna claiming that a news report suggested chief minister Nitish Kumar to have pressurized the police to register the case.

Amid the legal tangle involved in this case, heightened media attention and sensationalizing of the case has been another ground for Rhea to demand transfer of the case to Mumbai. In her last submission to the Court, Rhea said that the Court could use its extraordinary powers under Article 142 to order a CBI probe but allowing the same based on transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai will be “without jurisdiction and contrary to law”. Incidentally, soon after Sushant’s death, Rhea tweeted demanding CBI probe and tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah on her tweet.