Sections
Home / India News / Bookings for domestic flights resuming from May 25 begin. Here’s the full schedule

Bookings for domestic flights resuming from May 25 begin. Here’s the full schedule

The government had on Wednesday announced the gradual reboot of air travel that was halted two months ago on account of a lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The ministry has capped the domestic air travel capacity, which will be applicable between May 25 and August 24. (HT File Photo)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday released the provisional schedule of domestic flights that will resume operations from May 25. The bookings for air tickets for domestic flights have also begun.

The government had on Wednesday announced the gradual reboot of air travel that was halted two months ago on account of a lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The ministry has fixed the maximum and minimum cap for airfares. For example, the lowest fare for a Delhi-Mumbai flight will be Rs3,500 and the highest at Rs10,000. And, 40% of seats on a flight have to be sold at the mid-point of this band, which works out to Rs6,700. This fare will be applicable till 11.59 pm on August 24.

The ministry has capped the domestic air travel capacity, which will be applicable between May 25 and August 24.



Check full schedule of domestic flights here

 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

12% school students have left Chandigarh amid migrant exodus triggered by Covid-19
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Amid rising tension, US Senate passes bill to delist Chinese firms from exchanges
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Illegal sex determination racket: Doctor, woman assistant sent to two-day police custody
May 22, 2020 00:50 IST
683 tested positive for Covid-19 at screening camps in Mumbai slums since April
May 22, 2020 00:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.