Himachal Pradesh asks all teachers to report to duty from tomorrow. When are schools reopening in other states?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan times New Delhi

A student undergoes thermal screening before she enters the school in Ranchi. (PTI)

The Himachal Pradesh government has made it mandatory for all teachers and staff to be present from tomorrow, October 12 onwards, as the state government is gearing up to fully reopen schools. So far, only 50 per cent of the staff were required to be present since September 12. All schools in the state have been asked to organise parent-teacher meetings between October 15 and October 17 to discuss modalities of school reopening.

Are all schools reopening on October 15?

The Centre has given a go-ahead to the states to decide on whether to reopen schools from October 15. In September, the Centre allowed schools to partially reopen — from September 21. But only a few states went ahead and reopened school. This time too, state governments are buying time before reopening schools. As October 15 is not a binding date for all states to reopen schools, state governments are now consulting with the stakeholders about reopening schools at a later date — in early or mid-November.

Which states are reopening schools from October 15?

It may be noted that Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Jammu & Kashmir partially reopened schools from September 21.

Uttarakhand is likely to reopen schools from October 15.

Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced reopening of schools from October 19.

States that are not reopening schools now

Gujarat: Schools are likely to reopen after Diwali.

Goa: No decision has been taken yet. When all stakeholders are on board, schools will be reopened.

Delhi: Schools to remain closed till October 31.

Maharashtra: Schools are not to open before Diwali.

Chhattisgarh: No decision taken yet.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools won’t open before November 2.

West Bengal: Decision will be taken only after mid-November.