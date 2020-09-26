School reopening: These states are likely to resume classes in next few weeks

The Haryana government has allowed the reopening of universities and colleges from September 26 on a trial basis. It was one of the few states that resumed schools from September 21. A week after schools in Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya,J&K, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh partially resumed classes, some other states are planning to do the same in the upcoming weeks. Private school associations, too, are pressing the state governments to resume schools.

Bihar

Schools in Bihar are set to reopen from September 28. Students of classes 9 to 12 not belonging to containment zones are allowed to visit schools if they need guidance from the teachers.

Tripura

All the government and its aided schools of Tripura would be reopened from October 5 that were closed since March due to Covid-19 pandemic.“We have decided to reopen schools from October 05. Students of Class 9 to 12 can come to schools to consult with teachers about their subject-related queries, but they need to get written consent of their parents first,” said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government is likely to allow classes 10, 11, and 12 students to visit schools on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from teachers from October 1.

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow Unaided Private Schools’ Association (UPSA), Uttar Pradesh, on Friday requested deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma to allow reopening of schools for senior sections (class 9-12) in the state from October 12. “We have requested that classes 10 and 12 be called for project work, practical, assignments and may be mid-term examinations. Then after seeing the response, class 11 and then class 9 be called. It was decided that all standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be adhered to as per the government Instructions,” said Anil Agarwal, president, UPSA.

No date has been announced yet.

West Bengal

Schools are unlikely to reopen in October amid Durga Puja. The state government is aiming at reopening the schools in November.

Delhi

The AAP-led Delhi government has postponed the reopening of schools to October 5. A final decision will be taken in this regard keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation of the capital. Initially, the Kejriwal government was in favour of allowing senior students to visit their school campuses on voluntary basis.