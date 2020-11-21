Schools across Mumbai, Haryana shut As Covid-19 cases surge

The Haryana government closed all schools and colleges till November-end as the state recorded 9,377 new Covid-19 cases in the last four days. (HT Photo)

Schools in Mumbai will remain closed till the end of the year, while education institutes in Haryana will remain shut till the end of November amid a surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced that schools in Mumbai will be shut till December 31, a change from the earlier decision to reopen them from November 23.

However, schools in other cities of Maharashtra can reopen as per schedule taking into account local conditions and the prevailing pandemic situation, an official said.

“Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Mumbai. Some schools were used as testing and quarantine facilities amid the pandemic. To prevent further spread of the infection, we have decided to keep schools closed till December 31,” Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said.

After recording 409 new Covid-19 cases on November 16, the lowest daily count since April, the city registered 541, 871 and 924 fresh infections on November 17, 18 and 19, respectively.

The Haryana government, meanwhile, closed all schools and colleges till November-end as the state recorded 9,377 new Covid-19 cases in the last four days. “In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and keeping in mind the health of the students, it has been decided by the Haryana government that all government and private schools in the state will be closed till November 30,” said a letter issued by the state education department to all district education officials.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said at present only four districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar and Rohtak -- were severely affected. “The four districts collectively accounted for about 66% of the total active cases. As per past trends, it is expected that the virus will surge again in the northern districts after November 25,’’ he said.

(With PTI inputs)