Home / India News / Schools and colleges may reopen in West Bengal from September 5

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 17:51 IST

By Joydeep Thakur,

Kolkata: Schools and colleges may reopen from September 5, observed as the Teachers’ Day, if the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic curve flattens in August, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

The state government will enforce complete lockdown over the weekends till August 31, except for August 1, August 15 and August 22, all of which fall on Saturdays.

“Schools and colleges will remain closed until August 31. If the situation improves in August, we will reopen schools and colleges on September 5. Classes may continue on alternate days for a month and then there will be recess for Durga puja in October. We will take the call in August,” Banerjee told media persons at Nabanna, the state secretariat.

The government has started bi-weekly lockdown from last week to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Bengal that has reported over 60,000 cases and 1,400 deaths to date.



“As Bakr-Eid and Independence Day will be observed on August 1 and 15, respectively, the lockdown will be enforced on August 5 and August 17. The rest of the days will be on weekends. It will be a total lockdown,” said Banerjee.

Later, she said as Ganesh Puja would be observed on August 22, a Saturday, the lockdown would be enforced on August 24, a Monday.

Bengal has also formed teams, led by senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, who will monitor the Covid-19 situation in eight worst-affected districts in the state.

