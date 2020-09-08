Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21

. This would be allowed from September 21, the ministry said. (File photo for representation)

As the government starts unlocking activities phase-wise in Unlock 4, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Tuesday issued SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) for partial reopening of schools for students of Class 9 and Class 12 on a voluntary basis to seek guidance from teachers. This would be allowed from September 21, the ministry said.

“Health Ministry issues SOP for partial reopening of Schools for students of 9th-12th classes on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers in the context of Covid-19,” the health ministry announced on Twitter.

The SOP in health ministry’s fresh guidelines includes various safety measures against Covid-19.

“These measures need to be observed by all (teachers, employees and students) in these places at all times,” the ministry said in the guidelines issued.

The students of class 9th and 12th who wish to visit their school to speak to their teachers regarding their academics will have to submit a written consent of their parents or guardians, the SOP said.

The health ministry issued social distancing precautions such as hand washing and use of face masks. Below are the guidelines mentioned in the SOP released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare:

- Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible.

- Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.

- Frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty.

- Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be done wherever feasible.

- Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

- Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest.

- Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

- Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App may be advised wherever feasible.