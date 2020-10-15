Sections
Home / India News / Schools in Punjab to open from October 19, number of students, class hours restricted

Schools in Punjab to open from October 19, number of students, class hours restricted

Only students of classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to attend physical classes with parental consent, while online classes will continue as usual.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Centre asked states to decided on the reopening of schools after October 15. (PTI)

The Punjab government has decided to allow schools to reopen outside containment zones from October 19, Monday. Only students of classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to attend physical classes while online classes will continue as usual.

After the Centre in its latest reopening guideline asked states to decided on a date of reopening schools, the Punjab government gave a go-ahead to reopen schools after seven months since they were shut in March when the nationwide lockdown was announced. It was decided that schools will open after October 15, but the date was not announced. Education minister Vijay Inder Singla has earlier said that once the SOP prepared by the department gets approval by the health department, the date will be announced.

“In the first phase, schools will be opened for class 9 to 12. Students have to take written permission from their parents to attend the classes. If a student does not want to attend physical classes, he can continue online classes from their home. They will not be forced, they will have an option,” he added.

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will also reopen from October 19. Classes will be held in shifts and all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises will have to be followed by schools, the state government announced.

