Schools, metros to resume in these states from tomorrow. Check guidelines

Students wearing face shields attend a class at a school that was reopened after remaining closed for months due to Covid-19 pandemic, in Patiala. (PTI)

From October 19, India will see more unlocking as several states are preparing to resume schools, public conveyances from tomorrow. The ministry of home affairs has allowed maximum activities including movie theatres and swimming pools which were closed till October. However, it has asked the respective state governments to decide on reopening based on the Covid-19 situation of the state.

Here is all that is opening from tomorrow:

Schools

Schools in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab will partially reopen from October 19. Senior students of class 9 to 12 will be allowed to come to the schools with parental consent. Himachal Pradesh will also reopen schools for students of Class 10 and 12.

Uttar Pradesh

1. Classes will be held in shifts and all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises will have to be followed by schools.

2. 50 per cent of the students should be called in every class on one day and the remaining 50 per cent the next day.

3. In case of symptoms of cold or fever in any student, teacher or other employees, they will be sent home after primary treatment.

4. No student should be forced to come to school

Punjab

1. Staff and students belonging to containment zones shall not attend the school and other educational institutions

2. The schools will open for three hours a day

3. Only one student will be allowed to sit on one bench.

4. All school gates to remain open at the time of entry and exit to avoid overcrowding.

Sikkim

The Sikkim government has decided to reopen all schools from October 19 in a graded manner. The state partially opened schools on September 21. The state government has come up with a new academic calendar doing away with winter vacation and Saturday holidays to make up for the lost time.

Metro

The Maharashtra government on October 14 permitted the resumption of metro services in the state from October 15. Mumbai Metro, however, took a few days extra to be Covid-ready and is coming back on track from October 19.

1. The trains will ply from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm

2. Use of mask, maintaining social distancing mandatory.

3. Children, elderly people advised not to travel by metro.

4. Passengers with cards, e-tickets are to be allowed.

5. Carry minimum luggage and avoid metallic items.

National Park

Odisha’s Bhitarkanika National Park will be open for day visitors from October 19 after remaining closed for about seven months. Tourists for night stays were allowed from October 1. From tomorrow, 500 visitors per day will be allowed.