Home / India News / Schools reopening from September 21: List of states which are resuming classes

Schools reopening from September 21: List of states which are resuming classes

Delhi government said schools will remain closed in the capital till October 5

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 17:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Guwahati: A staff member sprays disinfectant on benches ahead of the reopening of schools from September 21, during Unlock 4.0, at Sonaram Higher Secondary School in Guwahati, Friday. (PTI)

In its Unlock 4 guidelines, the ministry of home affairs allowed states to reopen schools from September 21 if the states decide to resume educational activities. Reopening schools from September 21 is not mandatory and several states have decided against it — given the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

States which have already taken a decision on resuming classes

Assam: From Monday, classes will resume for students between class 9 and 12 for the next 15 days following which the situation will be reviewed.

Haryana: Like in Delhi, senior students can visit their schools if they need guidance but schools will remain closed. Two government schools in Haryana’s Karnal and Sonepat have already opened on a trial basis. they divided students into groups as per colour codes to help them and their teachers maintain social distancing.

Andhra Pradesh: Only public, private, aided educational institutions outside containment zones will reopen.



In Delhi, schools will remain closed until October 5, the government said on Friday. Earlier, it had decided to allow senior students ( classes 9 to 12) to attend schools for teachers’ guidance only if their parents allow. But now it has clarified that there will be no partial reopening of the schools in Delhi before October 5.

Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand will not resume classes. J&K schools will partially reopen from September 21, reports said.

In its guideline issued for the reopening of the schools, the Centre made it mandatory for all schools to have thermal guns at the school gates to check temperature of both students and staff. Apart from thorough sanitisation, mandatory arrangement of masks and sanitizers, schools have been asked to function at 50 per capacity only. Online classes would continue even if physical classes resume, the Centre said, as not all students will be attending physical classes every day.

