Schools to partially reopen for 9-12 class students amid Covid-19 pandemic: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An Indian doctor collects details as a health worker collects nasal swab samples of teachers to test for Covid-19 at a school before classes open in Guwahati. (AP)

With easing of restrictions in ‘Unlock 4’, the government has allowed partial reopening of schools for class 9 to class 12 students on voluntary basis, officials said. The partial reopening of schools will kick in from September 21.

In order to control the disease outbreak among students, teachers and other staff members, government has issued guidelines — including generic preventive measures, protocols in planning of reopening schools, while transportation, risk communication — that need to be followed by the school authorities.

Here’s all you need to know:

Generic preventive measures to be followed by teachers, employees and students:

- Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible.

- Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.

- Frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be done wherever feasible.

- Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

- Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest.

- Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

- Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App may be advised wherever feasible.

Guidelines to be followed before opening up of the school:

- Schools that were used as quarantine centres will be properly sanitized and deep cleaned before partial functioning is resumed.

- Only school which fall outside the containment zones will be allowed to open. Further, students, teachers and employees living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend the school. Students, teachers and employees will also be advised not to visit areas falling within containment zones.

- Students from class 9 to 12 will have the option of attending the classes remotely/virtually or physically only on a voluntary basis for guidance from their teachers subject to written permission of parent / guardian.

- At all times, the teachers and students shall maintain a physical distancing of 6 feet apart, wherever feasible. Scheduling of activities and seating plan should be made accordingly.

- Assemblies, sports and events that can lead to overcrowding are strictly prohibited.

- Lockers of students will remain in use, as long as physical distancing and regular disinfection is maintained.

- Swimming pools to remain closed for operations.

- At the entry point, school entrance will need to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions. Multiple gates/separate gates, if feasible, should be used for entry and exit.

Conduct of guidance activities in the rooms or open spaces within the school campus:

- Seating arrangement to ensure a distance of 6 feet between chairs and desks used by students and teachers.

- Staggering of guidance activities to be done, with separate timing slots, to allow for adequate physical distancing and disinfection of classroom premises

- The teaching faculty will ensure that they themselves and students wear masks throughout the conduct of the teaching/guidance activities.

- Sharing of items like notebook, pens, pencil, eraser, water bottle among students should not be allowed.