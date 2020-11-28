Sections
Schools to remain closed for 10 more days in Haryana, says Anil Vij

The schools in Haryana had reopened earlier this month only for classes 9 to 12 and students were allowed to attend classes with the prior consent of their parents.

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ambala

“We have instructed all the schools to remain closed for 10 more days as of now. We will provide them with all the necessary Covid-19 guidelines before reopening the premises for students,” Vij told the reporters here. (Sant Arora/HT file photo)

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that schools in the state will remain shut for 10 more days in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government had earlier decided to keep the schools shut till November 30.

“We have instructed all the schools to remain closed for 10 more days as of now. We will provide them with all the necessary Covid-19 guidelines before reopening the premises for students,” Vij told the reporters here.

The schools in Haryana had reopened earlier this month only for classes 9 to 12 and students were allowed to attend classes with the prior consent of their parents.

Here, 11 students and eight teachers of nine schools in Jind tested positive for Covid-19, while 72 students of 12 government schools in Rewari were found infected with the coronavirus.

The state currently has 20,400 active cases of the disease while 2,345 fatalities due to the pathogen have been reported till Saturday, as per the ministry of health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Meanwhile, 2,06,001 people have recovered from the disease till now.

