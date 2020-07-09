Science panel head opposes RS bar on online participation

Jairam Ramesh called Rajya Sabha officials’ arguments against his proposal for the virtual participation “silly and bogus” and complained about the “disinformation virus”.

Congress lawmaker Jairam Ramesh, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science & Technology, Environment & Forests, on Wednesday expressed displeasure over Rajya Sabha secretariat’s decision disallowing online participation of some of the panel’s members for a meeting to discuss Covid-19 pandemic.

He called Rajya Sabha officials’ arguments against his proposal for the virtual participation “silly and bogus” and complained about the “disinformation virus”.

Ramesh wrote to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu saying some panel members be allowed to participate virtually as he feared a lack of quorum for the meeting.

At a meeting under Naidu’s chairmanship on Wednesday, Rajya Sabha officials pointed out that quorum is necessary only for taking decisions and adopting reports and not for discussion.

Officials underlined the Ramesh-led panel has held 32 meetings during the last three years and 22% of them were without a quorum. Many opposition lawmakers have been demanding online meetings of Parliamentary panels due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla have held meetings and asked officials to find out a solution, but permissions for digital discussions have not been forthcoming.

Parliamentary panel meetings have always happened inside the House complex amid much secrecy.

In a tweet, Ramesh said, “Since I took over as Chairman of the Committee on Science & Technology, Environment, Forests & Climate Change, we have held 11 meetings from September 2019 to March 2020 with quorum in all meetings.”

He said the point was not about quorum alone. “It is about facilitating those MPs [members of Parliament] who want to attend & are unable to because of containment zone & quarantine restrictions in their home states. Very different from not attending due to other commitments in normal times...” He referred to the lack of quorum in earlier meetings. “On those occasions we did not have advance information always on who will attend and who will not. This time around MPs have informed before the meeting. Some have even requested for virtual meeting,” said Ramesh.