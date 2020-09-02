Scribe dies of Covid-19 at Pune facility after allegedly waiting for ambulance

A journalist with a Marathi news channel succumbed to Covid-19 at Pune’s Jumbo facility early Wednesday morning after the family allegedly had to spend much time trying to find an ambulance.

Pandurang Raykar, 42, was working with TV9 Marathi and was brought to the jumbo facility in Pune from Ahmednagar where he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Following the incident, the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) has demanded the inquiry into Raykar’s death. Health minister Rajesh Tope has assured a detailed probe into the incident.

“What happened was tragic and I have sought a report from Pune divisional commissioner. As part of government, we will try and help Raykar’s family in every possible way,” Tope told reporters in Mumbai.

According to family members, Raykar was admitted to a newly set up jumbo facility at the College of Engineering on Tuesday where his health deteriorated in the absence of ventilator support. After struggling to get a bed at a private hospital, when family and friends were ready to shift him, they were not able to get a cardiac ambulance despite trying for a few hours, Raykar’s sister Akshara Shendge said.

“The government claimed to have spent crores of rupees but my brother did not get an ambulance,” said Shendge. One ambulance that was made available did not have oxygen support and another one had a non-functional ventilator, the family alleged.

The jumbo facility which became operational in August, has 600 oxygenated and 200 ICU beds.

“It is clear negligence on part of administration that the jumbo facility did not have a cardiac ambulance to transfer any patient. PUWJ has written the letter to the chief minister, deputy chief minister, health minister and all the top bureaucrats and demanded an inquiry in Raykar’s death and initiate necessary action against those responsible,” said PUWJ president Prasad Kulkarni.

Raykar’s family members said he had been ill since August 20. His first Covid-19 test came negative on August 27 though he again complained about discomfort and underwent another test which came positive.

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital sent an ambulance at 5 am morning but the jumbo hospital announced that Raykar had passed away.

Raykar’s sister also blamed authorities for mismanagement in the jumbo facility. She claimed that despite sending medicines and tiffin, he did not receive because even the hospital administration was not able to identify his bed.

Reacting to the journalist’s death local legislator Siddharth Shirole of the BJP said, “The 800-bed centre does not have adequate medical staff, and there are complaints that patients and their relatives are being mistreated here.”