Sections
Home / India News / Scuffle breaks out between CPI-M workers, police during protest against state govt’s decision of opening liquor shops

Scuffle breaks out between CPI-M workers, police during protest against state govt’s decision of opening liquor shops

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government had announced the opening of TASMAC outlets (state-run liquor shops) in all areas except in containment zones.

Updated: May 08, 2020 16:54 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Harshita Singh, Madurai

Tamil Nadu, May 07 (ANI): People buy liquor at a local wine shop after relaxation in lockdown rules, amid nationwide lockdown, in Thiruvalangadu near Thiruvallur district. (ANI)

A scuffle broke out between protestors including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers and police in Madurai on Friday during an agitation against the state government’s decision to open liquor shops amid lockdown.

Women were leading the protest and some joined the protest with their children.

Also read: Tamil Nadu sees liquor sales of Rs 150 crore on day 1 of reopening

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government had announced the opening of TASMAC outlets (state-run liquor shops) in all areas except in containment zones.

DMK and its allies had on May 6 released a joint statement, announcing that they will wear black as a symbol of protest and raise slogans against the state and central governments “on their failure in handling Covid-19 situation”.



Also read: CPI(M) demands action against Shimla admn for violating rules on Covid

“Condemning the opening of the liquor shops, we are going to wear black tomorrow in our respective homes at 10 am and raise slogans against AIADMK government saying ‘AIADMK government has failed in curtailing coronavirus’,” the statement had said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
May 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
May 08, 2020 16:40 IST
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
May 08, 2020 17:02 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST

latest news

Kerala HC seeks govt response on plea against Aarogya Setu
May 08, 2020 17:31 IST
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 17:33 IST
21 hospitals across India cleared for stage-2 of plasma therapy, most in worst-hit Maharashtra
May 08, 2020 17:31 IST
Nokia UX Designer Amar Nath Shaw & his success story with afdindia
May 08, 2020 17:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.