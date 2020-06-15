Sections
Home / India News / Search operation underway in Dachigam forests to trace militants

Search operation underway in Dachigam forests to trace militants

Srinagar: Security forces launched a massive search operation in the forests of Dachigam, located between Srinagar and Ganderbal districts, on Monday to trace militants believed to...

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 17:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Srinagar: Security forces launched a massive search operation in the forests of Dachigam, located between Srinagar and Ganderbal districts, on Monday to trace militants believed to be in the area.

Officials said the operation involved troops from the army’s Rashtriya Rifles, the special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF. The security forces are combing the forests and hillocks of Dachigam wildlife sanctuary and nearby areas.

The security forces are also using electronic surveillance equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles to scan the area, officials said.

A senior police officer confirmed a combing operation was underway in the forests of Dachigam. “Yes, it’s a general area domination operation launched by the forces,” he said.



The troops started by searching for militants areas in the upper reaches of Dachigam and places close to the wildlife sanctuary. The forests and mountainous terrain of this area have been used in the past by militants to enter Srinagar and south Kashmir after coming in from Bandipore and Lolab areas.

Officials said the search operation is part of efforts to secure the areas along the route of the Amarnath Yatra, especially Ganderbal and Srinagar districts. This year, the pilgrimage will be held for a brief period from next month and a limited number of pilgrims will be allowed to trek to the Amarnath shrine via the Baltal route, considered the shortest but toughest route.

Local residents said search operations in Gandernal and the outskirts of the city could increase in coming days to secure the tracks and routes used by yatris. Besides, security forces have received intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

“This is a usual operation to scan the forests and if there are any militants in Dachigam or adjoining areas and forests, they will be flushed out,” an official privy to details said on condition of anonymity.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amul pays homage to Sushant Singh Rajput, see pic
Jun 15, 2020 17:34 IST
Ajit Agarkar comes up a fresh view on how saliva-usage can be allowed
Jun 15, 2020 17:33 IST
Bolivian schoolteacher dresses up as superheroes while taking online classes
Jun 15, 2020 17:31 IST
Covid coaches to be used by states when health infra is exhausted: Railways
Jun 15, 2020 17:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.