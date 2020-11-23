Season’s first cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25 afternoon

Sections
The cyclonic storm is likely to bring extremely heavy rain to Tamil Nadu, Rayalseema and the adjoining areas

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 10:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal. (File photo)

This season’s first cyclonic storm to affect the Indian coast will cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Wednesday afternoon, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It’s likely to bring extremely heavy rain to Tamil Nadu, Rayalseema and adjoining areas.

The depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards in the past six hours and lay centred at about 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 630 km south-southeast of Chennai. “It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours, move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around 25th November afternoon,” IMD said in its Monday bulletin.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal on November 22; over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during November 22 to 25. “We are expecting extremely heavy rain along the Tamil Nadu, Rayalseema region. There may be some damage due to strong winds and rain when the storm moves inland,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre.

Very severe cyclonic storm Gati, which developed over Arabian Sea, weakened into a severe cyclonic storm over Somalia. Gati, which made a landfall over north Somalia, moved westwards with a speed of about 9 kmph during the past six hours and weakened into a cyclonic storm over the same region and lay centred 150 km south-southwest of Ras Binnah (Somalia). It is very likely to move nearly westwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression during next six hours, IMD added in its morning bulletin.

