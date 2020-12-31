Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Sec 144 imposed in Mangaluru City ahead of new year celebrations

Sec 144 imposed in Mangaluru City ahead of new year celebrations

The prohibitory orders will be in force from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021. The government, through guidelines and orders, has prohibited parties, and special events at clubs, pubs, restaurants, and other places that attract people in large numbers without social distancing.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 10:33 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Mangaluru

Gathering of five or more people at public places and roads for celebrations has been barred, but routine activities in these areas can be carried out (Praful Gangurde)

In order to curb the further spread of coronavirus infections, section 144 imposed have been imposed in Mangaluru City ahead of the New Year celebrations.

The prohibitory orders will be in force from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021. Mangaluru City police commissioner Vikash Kumar and additional district magistrate of Mangaluru city have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 (1).

The government, through guidelines and orders, has prohibited parties, and special events at clubs, pubs, restaurants, and other places that attract people in large numbers without social distancing.

Gathering of five or more people at public places and roads for celebrations has been barred, but routine activities in these areas can be carried out, the Police Commissioner said in further added in the order.

Seven people in Karnataka have contracted the new variant of coronavirus, informed Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier said that the state government will not allow any New Year celebrations at public places in view of the emergence of a new strain of Covid-19 virus in the United Kingdom.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Kerala will starve’: CM Vijayan moves resolution against farm laws
by Ramesh Babu | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Delhi govt imposes night curbs for today, tomorrow to restrict New Year celebrations
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
India will try to bridge fissures: T S Tirumurti, India’s UN ambassador
by Yashwant Raj
India logs 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, tally climbs to over 10.26 mn
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

China accuses US of show of force with Taiwan Strait passage
by Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Rajasthan govt plans Kisan Bachao-Desh Bachao campaign from January 5
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Anushka, days away from giving birth, visits clinic with Virat
by HT Entertainment Desk
Delhi: Fog disrupts early morning flights, officials say impact not much
by Anvit Srivastava 
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.