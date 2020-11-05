Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Second batch of 3 Rafale jets likely to reach Ambala home base today

Second batch of 3 Rafale jets likely to reach Ambala home base today

The jets landed in Jamnagar last night without a stopover on the way, with refuelling support from Indian and French tankers

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 12:38 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Second batch of three Rafale fighter jets arrived at Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat on Wednesday. (PTI)

The second batch of the Indian Air Force’s three Rafale fighter jets, which reached the Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat from France on Wednesday, are likely to fly to their home base in Ambala on Thursday, officials familiar with developments said.

The jets landed in Jamnagar last night without a stopover on the way, with refuelling support from Indian and French tankers.

The first batch of five Rafale jets of the 36 ordered by the IAF reached the Ambala airbase on July 29 after a stopover at the Al Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi, although a formal induction ceremony took place later on September 10.

Also read | Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind



The arrival of more fighters will further boost the IAF’s capability to rapidly deploy the advanced jets amid military tensions with China in the Ladakh theatre, the officials said.



The IAF is expecting three to four Rafale jets being delivered every two months, with all the 36 planes likely to join the air force’s combat fleet by the year-end.

The jets were ordered from France in September 2016 under a government-to-government deal worth Rs 59,000 crore.

The Rafale fighters are the first imported jets to join the IAF in 23 years after the Russian Sukhoi-30 jets entered service in June 1997.

The IAF is operating the Rafale fighter jets in the Ladakh theatre where the military is on high alert to deal with any provocation by China.

IAF chief air chief marshal RKS Bhadauria last month said the integration of Rafale fighter jets brought in a platform armed with advanced weapons, sensors and technologies that gave the IAF an operational and technological edge.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: As Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump resorts to lawsuits
Nov 05, 2020 12:41 IST
‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after November 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
Nov 05, 2020 12:08 IST
US Election 2020: When we might know results
Nov 05, 2020 12:29 IST
Arnab Goswami spends night at Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre
Nov 05, 2020 12:03 IST

latest news

Beware Mumbai, it’s not going to be easy: Bangar on why DC can beat MI
Nov 05, 2020 12:39 IST
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce engagement with adorable photo
Nov 05, 2020 12:36 IST
Diljit-Fatima and their 90s style romance in Waareya. Watch song
Nov 05, 2020 12:33 IST
SportzXchange unveils app to offer cricket fans an ultimate fantasy sports experience
Nov 05, 2020 12:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.