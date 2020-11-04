Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrive in India from France ((ANI file photo for representation)

The second batch of Indian Air Force’s three Rafale fighter jets arrived in India directly from France on Wednesday.

“Second batch of IAF #Rafale aircraft arrived in India at 8:14 pm on 04 Nov 20 after flying non-stop from France,” the IAF wrote on Twitter.

An official had earlier said, “The three jets will not have a stopover on their way. They will be refueled by French and Indian tankers during the journey. The jets are expected to reach Ambala after a one-day break at Jamnagar,” the officials said.

The first batch of five Rafale jets of the 36 ordered by the IAF had reached the Ambala airbase on July 29 after a stopover at the Al Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi, although a formal induction ceremony took place later on September 10.