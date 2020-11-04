Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrive in India from France

Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrive in India from France

The first batch of five Rafale jets of the 36 ordered by the IAF had reached the Ambala airbase on July 29 after a stopover at the Al Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi, although a formal induction ceremony took place later on September 10.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 21:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrive in India from France ((ANI file photo for representation)

The second batch of Indian Air Force’s three Rafale fighter jets arrived in India directly from France on Wednesday.

“Second batch of IAF #Rafale aircraft arrived in India at 8:14 pm on 04 Nov 20 after flying non-stop from France,” the IAF wrote on Twitter.

An official had earlier said, “The three jets will not have a stopover on their way. They will be refueled by French and Indian tankers during the journey. The jets are expected to reach Ambala after a one-day break at Jamnagar,” the officials said.

The first batch of five Rafale jets of the 36 ordered by the IAF had reached the Ambala airbase on July 29 after a stopover at the Al Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi, although a formal induction ceremony took place later on September 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka, will be used to counter China
Nov 04, 2020 19:14 IST
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
Nov 04, 2020 21:23 IST
Rajnath Singh slams Congress’ ‘silence’ over Pak minister’s Pulwama boast
Nov 04, 2020 20:36 IST
Covid-19 vaccine likely to be available by Jan, will be affordable: Adar Poonawalla
Nov 04, 2020 19:58 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: After TRP row, Govt sets up committee for ‘transparent’ ratings and all the latest news
Nov 04, 2020 21:14 IST
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrive in India from France
Nov 04, 2020 21:20 IST
Kajol is turning into a ‘serial killer’ while waiting for Karwa Chauth moon
Nov 04, 2020 21:13 IST
The even more definitive guide to Beatles covers
Nov 04, 2020 21:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.