Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Secondary schools, colleges to reopen in Gujarat from November 23: Know all guidelines

Secondary schools, colleges to reopen in Gujarat from November 23: Know all guidelines

Schools, which have been shut since March in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, will reopen only for students of classes 9 to 12 and the attendance is not mandatory, the minister told reporters.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 16:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The minister said it was not compulsory for students to attend schools physically now and the online mode of education will continue as per the guidelines issued by the Union government (HT Photo)

The Gujarat government has decided to reopen secondary schools and colleges after Diwali vacations from November 23, state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said on Wednesday.

Schools, which have been shut since March in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, will reopen only for students of classes 9 to 12 and attendance is not mandatory, the minister told reporters.

A decision on reopening of primary schools for classes 1 to 8 will be taken at an appropriate time, he said.

“After holding discussions with stakeholders in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has decided to reopen secondary schools and colleges. Their campuses will function as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued by the Centre. A decision to open primary schools for students of classes 1 to 8 will be taken later,” Chudasama said, according to news agency PTI.



The minister said it was not compulsory for students to attend schools physically now and the online mode of education will continue as per the guidelines issued by the Union government.

Know all guidelines to be followed:

1. Managements of schools will be required to take a written consent from parents before calling students to schools. They will also have to ensure that students wear mask, don’t share food, and maintain social distancing.

2. A distance of six feet needs to be maintained in classrooms in schools and colleges.

3. To prevent crowding, schools and colleges are advised to implement the odd-even formula, wherein half of the students come to school on odd dates and the remaining lot attend school on even dates.

4. Students can be given home assignments for the days when they are not attending schools or colleges.

5. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges are required to sanitise their premises, keep hand sanitisers and soaps for students and staff and procure thermal temperature guns to detect any possible Covid-19 case.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Nov 11, 2020 17:38 IST
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 17:44 IST
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Nov 11, 2020 14:35 IST
BJP scores big in Gwalior-Chambal, Malwa in Madhya Pradesh bypolls
Nov 11, 2020 17:11 IST

latest news

Farah Khan’s video of daughter Anya and her puppy is all kinds of adorable
Nov 11, 2020 18:07 IST
Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET) awarded with 5 star rating by MHRD innovation cell and AICTE
Nov 11, 2020 18:05 IST
Train stopped in West Bengal to let elephants cross tracks, Piyush Goyal shares video
Nov 11, 2020 17:56 IST
When Joe Biden received a letter from Nagpur
Nov 11, 2020 17:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.