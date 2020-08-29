Security beefed up for Telangana BJP MLA after police review threat perception

Raja Singh, who represents the Goshamahal assembly constituency in Hyderabad, is the lone BJP MLA in the Telangana assembly. (HT PHOTO.)

The Hyderabad Police have flagged a potential threat to the life of controversial Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh and announced that additional security has been provided to him due to the threat perception.

In a letter to Singh on Friday night, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said that enhanced security had been provided to the MLA due to a threat perception. “Security personnel are being alerted and checked from time to time. Special training has been organized for all your PSOs periodically,” he said in the letter.

Raja Singh, who represents the Goshamahal assembly constituency in Hyderabad, is the lone BJP MLA in the Telangana assembly.

The commissioner advised Singh against moving around on two-wheelers in view of the grave security threat. He suggested that the MLA should use the bulletproof car provided by the government whenever he goes out. Security was enhanced at his residence, after an additional deputy police commissioner rank officer reviewed his threat perception.

Stating that providing proper security to him was the top priority of the police, Anjani Kumar said the MLA’s practice to often move on a motorcycle posed a security threat to him. “Therefore, your kind cooperation is solicited to ensure proper security that you kindly completely avoid moving on a motorcycle and travel by the bulletproof car allotted. The government has provided this BP car only for your security,” it added.

Singh is known for making controversial statements on communal lines. Recently, he made headlines after his name figured in a ‘Wall Street Journal’ story that Facebook’s content policies favoured the BJP.

Singh, on the other, claimed that his official Facebook account was hacked and blocked in 2018.

Expressing surprise over the letter written by the police commissioner, the BJP MLA wanted to know if the threat was from terrorists or local groups or someone else. The letter from the police had no clarity.

He said he would write to Union home minister Amit Shah and state home minister Mohd Mahmud Ali seeking more information about the changed threat perception.