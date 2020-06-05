Sections
Home / India News / Security forces gun down terrorist in J&K’s Rajouri

Security forces gun down terrorist in J&K’s Rajouri

A local said that the security forces exchanged fire with terrorists in Dharmsal village around 8.15 pm. The security forces had launched a massive cordon and search operation in Mendhar area of adjoining Poonch district on Thursday morning.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 02:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Security personnel cordon off the area after militants fired on a police team in Kulgam on Thursday.

Security forces killed a terrorist late Thursday in an encounter in Kalakote area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. “Acting upon hard intelligence, security forces eliminated one terrorist in Dharmsal village in Kalakote area of Rajouri district. We suspect that two to three more are hiding there,” an official said.

A local said that the security forces exchanged fire with terrorists in Dharmsal village around 8.15 pm. The security forces had launched a massive cordon and search operation in Mendhar area of adjoining Poonch district on Thursday morning.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, there has been a sudden spurt in terror attacks and infiltration bids in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday, Pakistani rangers opened heavy fire in Kathua district’s Hiranagar sector.



Many villagers had a narrow escape as they ran helter-skelter to protect themselves from the unprovoked Pakistani firing.

Pakistani rangers targeted the civilian areas with small arms and medium weapons in the Hiranagar sector. Around a dozen houses were damaged, PTI quoted official

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘The economy has to be opened up or people will face trouble’, says Kushal Pal Singh
Jun 05, 2020 03:44 IST
US tech firms make a beeline for foothold in Indian telecom
Jun 05, 2020 03:38 IST
Govt releases Rs 36,400 crore GST compensation to the states
Jun 05, 2020 03:33 IST
SC asks RBI, FinMin to reply on interest relief
Jun 05, 2020 03:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.