Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Security forces in Jharkhand foil Maoist ambush, neutralize 22 IEDs

Security forces in Jharkhand foil Maoist ambush, neutralize 22 IEDs

The bomb detection and disposal squad of the Jharkhand Jaguar, a special anti-Maoist force neutralized the IEDs that were laid in a series.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 19:57 IST

By Debashish Sarkar, HIndustan Times Jamshedpur

The IEDs were planted along a jungle track that used by both security forces and villagers. (HT PHOTO)

A joint team of district police and CRPF battalions and Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ), a special anti-Maoist police force foiled an ambush by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) extremists on Monday after they detected and neutralized 22 IEDs planted along a jungle track in Jharkhand’s in West Singhbhum district, police said.

“We had credible information that the CPI (Maoist) extremists had planted 22 IEDs in the jungles around Regarbera and Arahasa under Goilkera PS area. During the search a joint team of district police, CRPF Battalions 60 and 157 and JJ bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) detected 22 IEDs planted in a series connected with codex wire on Regarbera-Arahas jungle track, covering 120 meters of area. Each of the IEDs weighed 8-10 kg,” Ajay Linda, West Singhbhum superintendent of police (SP), said this evening.

The incident happened in the afternoon. The SP said this track was used by both the security forces and the local villagers.

“The Maoists had planted these IEDs to inflict serious damage and harm the security forces. It could have led to loss of lives of the innocent villagers as well. The JJ bomb detection and disposal squad recovered all the IEDs and defused and destroyed them at a safe location,” said Linda.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Top Chinese official continues talks, tries to heal rift within Nepal’s ruling party
by HT Correspondent
Donald Trump ends days of drama, signs pandemic relief bill into law
by Yashwant Raj
TMC MP slams West Bengal Guv for serving ‘political masters’
by Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Bangladesh sends second group of Rohingya refugees to isolated island
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.