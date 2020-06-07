Sections
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian

The army said there was no collateral damage in the encounter that began early morning and ended late afternoon.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 18:08 IST

By Mir Ehsan| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Army jawans during the encounter in Shopian on Sunday. (ANI)

Security forces killed five terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday in a joint operation, officials said.

Police said security forces launched the operation early in the morning after a tip off about the presence of terrorists at Reban village in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. The encounter raged for 12 hours before all the terrorists were killed.

The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Shopian Police were part of the joint operation.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said all five militants were killed in the operation. “The operation has ended.”



Police said the militants were holed up in a residential building.

Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said there was no collateral damage in the operation. “Cordon was laid and contact established leading to a firefight in which five terrorists were eliminated. The good drills ensured no collateral damage was caused during the operation.”

Security forces did not say if they belonged to any particular outfit.

On Thursday a civilian was injured when militants opened fire on a police patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A day earlier a top Jaish commander and an IED expert along with two other militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Since the Covid-19 lockdown, 49 militants and two associates have been killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir.

