Security forces kill three militants in J-K’s Shopian district

An Army trooper during the encounter in Amshipora village of in Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday. (ANI)

Three militants were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday morning, the army said.

The shootout began after the army, police and the CRPF launched a joint operation at Amshipora village in Shopian district.

“As the search and cordon operation was underway, it turned into an encounter in which three unidentified militants were killed. The militants fired from a cowshed of the lone house located in an orchard,’’ the army spokesman said.

Police said that identification of the militants is underway and the DNA samples were taken from bodies of the slain militants.

This was the second encounter in south Kashmir in the last 24 hours. On Friday, three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed in Kulgam district including a Pakistani commander, who was identified as Waleed by the police and was believed to be an IED expert. Police said that Waleed was active in the area for the past 18 months and had escaped four cordon and search operations in the recent past.

The bodies of militants are not being handed over to their family members due to the Covid-19 pandemic for the last three month.. They are instead buried in Baramulla, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts, at times in the presence of the family members.

In June, security forces had killed 48 militants in various encounters in the Valley. It was the highest number of casualties that the militants had suffered in a month this year. Most of them were killed in four districts of south Kashmir.

Since January this year, 136 militants have been killed in different encounters across Kashmir. Among them were top commanders of different militant outfits including Hizbul Mujahideen, operational commander, Riyaz Naikoo.

The police and army has now compiled another list of the top militant commanders who are active in the Valley and according to the IG Kashmir, Vijay Kumar the militants will be neutralized.

Top police officials recently said that fresh militant recruitment has come down in the first six months. However, reports from the ground suggest that despite the killing of militants in the encounters, new recruitment is still taking place, especially in south Kashmir.

Security forces have said that they won’t harm the youth who return to their homes. But several youth who have gone missing, have not paid heed to the calls of their families and forces.