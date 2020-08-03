Sections
Home / India News / Security forces launch massive search operation for missing solder in Kashmir

Security forces launch massive search operation for missing solder in Kashmir

The soldier was on his way home in Shopian when unidentified men stopped him and allegedly set his car ablaze.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 19:18 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a massive search operation in Kulgam and Shopian districts to locate a Territorial Army solider who is suspected to have been abducted. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

A massive search by the army and the police is underway in south Kashmir’s Kulgam and Shopian districts to trace a Territorial Army (TA) soldier who went missing Sunday night when he was on his way home.

Rifleman Shakir Manzoor, a resident of Shopian, went missing after his car was stopped by some unidentified people at Rambhama village in Kulgam district on Sunday evening. The army suspects that militants operating in south Kashmir are behind the kidnapping of the 24-year-old soldier who had joined the Army’s 162 TA battalion in 2018 and was now with 22 sector Rashtriya Rifles.

Officials said the soldier’s car was stopped and then set on fire by the unidentified people and when relatives and police reached near the spot in the evening, he was missing.

Police officials fear that Manzoor has been abducted by militants. Police have also questioned some people near the spot where the burnt car was found.



Soon after the incident, police and army teams launched a joint operation in several areas of Shopian and Kulgam districts to trace Manzoor. On Monday morning they expanded the search operations but he couldn’t be located till the evening. So far no militant group has claimed responsibility for the abduction.

“The abandoned burnt car of Manzoor has been found near Kulgam. It is suspected that the soldier has been abducted by terrorists. Search operation is in progress,” an army spokesperson said in a statement.

Relatives said Manzoor was on leave when his car stopped and set on fire.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘It’s Lord Ram’s wish’: Ayodhya dispute litigant Iqbal Ansari gets first invite for Ram Temple ‘bhoomi pujan’
Aug 03, 2020 19:36 IST
If Pakistan draw against England, it’s nothing less than a win: Afridi
Aug 03, 2020 19:28 IST
Young women with PCOS have higher risk of heart disease
Aug 03, 2020 19:27 IST
UGC’s decision on fixing examinations by Sept demands rationality and logic
Aug 03, 2020 19:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.