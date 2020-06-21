Sections
Security forces launch search operation in Srinagar to trace terrorists

At least two terrorists are believed to be trapped in an ongoing cordon and search operation in Srinagar’s Zoonimar Pozwalpora and Zadibal, according to officials.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 08:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

There has been no exchange of firing so far. (AP)

Security forces on Sunday launched a search operation in two areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar following inputs about the presence of terrorists, officials said.

There has been no exchange of firing so far, they added.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the Srinagar city.



