Security forces launch search operation in Srinagar to trace terrorists

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security forces on Sunday launched a search operation in two areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar following inputs about the presence of terrorists, officials said.

At least two terrorists are believed to be trapped in an ongoing cordon and search operation in Srinagar’s Zoonimar Pozwalpora and Zadibal, according to officials.

There has been no exchange of firing so far, they added.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the Srinagar city.