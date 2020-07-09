Security personnel of slain BJP leader Wasim Bari being detained for ‘negligence’

Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari along with his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umer Bashir were killed in the attack. (@rammadhavbjp/Twitter)

Security personnel of former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari who was shot dead by terrorists on Wednesday are being detained for “negligence” under the police act, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The police said 10 policemen were deployed for his security but none was kept along by him at the time of incident. A case is also being registered in this regard.

“Pertinently the deceased was a protected person and 10 policemen were deployed for his security but none was kept along by him at the time of incident. Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law,” read a police release.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime besides why he was without any security at the time of incident. The men deployed for his security are being detained for negligence under police act,” it said.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, at about 8:45 pm on Wednesday, terrorists fired indiscriminately upon Bari and his family members outside their shops/residence in Muslimabad area of Bandipora. Bari along with his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umer Bashir were killed in the attack.

“In this terror incident BJP leader identified as Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmad and his brother Umer Bashir got seriously injured. All the three injured persons were shifted to hospital but unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries,” read the release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enquired about Bari and expressed condolences to the family of deceased, Union Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh said.

“Over the telephone, PM Narendra Modi enquired about the gruesome killing of Wasim Bari. He also extended condolences to the family of Wasim,” Singh tweeted.